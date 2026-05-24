"No Students Will Be Disadvantaged": CBSE Clarifies Blurry Class 12 Answer Sheet Issue

The Central Board of Secondary Education has issued an official clarification after several students and parents raised concerns over blurry scanned copies of Class 12 answer sheets. In a detailed public notice, CBSE asked students not to panic and assured that every genuine concern related to evaluation or unclear answer sheets will be addressed fairly through the prescribed review process.

The issue gained attention after many students reported blurred pages, missing responses, and delays in receiving scanned copies under the CBSE 12th Answer Sheet Photocopy 2026 process.

CBSE Assures Fair Review of All Genuine Concerns

In its statement, CBSE said that over 98.6 lakh answer sheets were evaluated this year under the On-Screen Marking (OSM) system. Like every year, students were given the option to obtain scanned copies of their evaluated answer books before applying for verification or re-evaluation.

The board admitted that due to exceptionally high traffic on the portal, some students faced technical problems such as delayed payment confirmations, difficulty accessing the portal, and blurry or incomplete scanned copies.

However, CBSE clarified that every answer script flagged for review is carefully checked by a panel of subject experts to ensure fairness and accuracy. The board assured students that if any page appears unclear, missing, or incorrectly marked, the issue will be examined through the official mechanism.

CBSE also urged parents and students not to feel anxious, stating that no student will be placed at a disadvantage because of technical difficulties.



CBSE 12th Answer Sheet Photocopy 2026 Last Date Extended

CBSE has extended the application deadline for obtaining scanned answer sheet copies till May 24, 2026.

The board further informed that the re-evaluation portal will remain open for two days after the last scanned copy is dispatched. This step has been taken to ensure that students get enough time to review their answer sheets properly before applying for re-evaluation.

Students were also advised not to make repeated payment attempts if confirmation is pending, as this may lead to duplication and further delays.

CBSE Warns Students Against Fake Circulars

CBSE has also rejected a fake circular circulating on social media claiming that the board had cancelled the re-evaluation and photocopy process due to technical challenges.

The board clearly stated that the notice is false and misleading. Students and parents have been advised to trust only official information available on the CBSE website and verified social media handles.

Reiterating its commitment, CBSE said it remains fully dedicated to protecting students' academic interests and ensuring that every concern is addressed transparently and with due care.