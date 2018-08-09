No Proposal For Setting Up India Education Service: HRD Ministry

"There is no such proposal under consideration on the setting up of an India Education Service," Minister of State for Human Resource Development Satya Pal Singh said in response to a written question.

Education | | Updated: August 09, 2018 19:22 IST
New Delhi: 

The government is not considering setting up an India Education Service for making appointments to the posts of chancellor, vice chancellor, pro-chancellor and registrar in higher education institutions, the Rajya Sabha was informed today.

"There is no such proposal under consideration on the setting up of an India Education Service," Minister of State for Human Resource Development Satya Pal Singh said in response to a written question.    

"Currently, incumbents to the higher posts in higher educational institutions are being appointed in a transparent manner by following the provisions of recruitment rules framed for each such post," he said.







