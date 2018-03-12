No Plan To Introduce Digital Evaluation Of Answer Scripts In Colleges: Government The HRD Ministry today informed the Lok Sabha that there is no proposal before it to introduce digital evaluation system for answer sheets of students in colleges and universities.

The Human Resources Development (HRD) Ministry of Government of India today informed the Lok Sabha that there is no proposal before it to introduce digital evaluation system for answer sheets of students in colleges and universities.



"No proposal is pending before the government on introduction of digital evaluation system for answer script of the students at the university level," the Minister of State for HRD, Satya Pal Singh, said this in a written response to a question in Lok Sabha.



However, the minister told the lower house that the universities are established under either a Central Act, a Provincial Act or a State Act and have administrative autonomy in their functioning, which also includes introduction of digital evaluation system.



Last year,



It all began in April last year when the varsity's former Vice Chancellor Sanjay Deshmukh decided to introduce the On-Screen Marking system. That meant separating and scanning answer sheets for 400 courses for online evaluation by 15,000 university teachers.



NDTV has accessed the minutes of a meeting held in April that suggest that despite opposition from two senior Education Department officials, Mr Deshmukh wanted to implement the online evaluation system. The two dissenting officials warned against the hurry and suggested that there was insufficient time to include all 400 courses, and suggested that online evaluation be carried out in a phased manner.



Later On-Screen Marking System (OSM) service provider MeritTrac Services, blamed the shortage of Mumbai University evaluators, lack of co-ordination and MU's own processing programme for tabulating results after evaluation, reported The Hindu.



