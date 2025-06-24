NMIMS NPAT 2025 Results Declared, Direct Link Here

NPAT 2025 Result Out: SVKM's Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS) has officially declared the NMIMS NPAT 2025 results on its website - npat.nmims.edu. Candidates who appeared for the entrance exam can check their individual merit status, qualifying rank, and course-wise selection details by visiting the official website, npat.nmims.edu.

The NPAT (National Test for Programs After Twelfth) is the official entrance exam for various sought-after undergraduate programs at NMIMS.

How to Check NMIMS NPAT 2025 Result & Merit List

Follow these simple steps to access your NPAT result and merit list:

Step 1. Go to the official NPAT portal: npat.nmims.edu

Step 2. Click on the 'NPAT Login' option on the homepage

Step 3. Enter your Registration ID and Date of Birth to log in

Step 4. View your merit position, qualifying status, and course-wise result

Step 5. Download the result PDF and save a copy for admission reference

Courses Offered via NMIMS NPAT 2025

Candidates qualifying the exam are eligible for admission into top NMIMS undergraduate programmes across campuses including Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Bengaluru, Indore, Hyderabad, and Chandigarh.

Some key programmes under NPAT 2025 include:

• BBA (General, FinTech, Finance, IB)

• B.Com (Minor in Business Analytics)

• B.Sc. (Finance)

• B.Sc. (Economics)

• BBA in Branding & Advertising

• BA (Hons.) Liberal Arts

• BBMM (Bachelor in Business Management & Marketing)

• Dual Degree Programs in Business Administration

What's Next?

• Course-wise cutoffs and selection lists will be updated soon on the NPAT website.

• Selected candidates must follow the admission instructions, including document verification and fee payment, as per NMIMS timelines.

For real-time updates, candidates are advised to keep checking the official NPAT portal.