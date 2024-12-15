NMC Warns Applicants About Premature Circulation Of Official Communications

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has released a notification warning medical aspirants about fake notices that are released in the name of NMC. Cautioning medical students about such notices, NMC notes that any such communication will be applicable only if it is released formally on the official website of the and Twitter handle of NMC.



The commission added that it will not vouch for authenticity of any such letter, communication circulating in social media.



An official notification by the NMC reads, "It has come to the attention that certain communications, including notices, circulars, guidelines, instructions, and similar materials found in public domain on the name of NMC. This is to serve as a reminder that the official applicability of any such communication is effective only upon its formal publication on the National Medical Commission (NMC) website and official twitter handle (NMC_BHARAT)"



"NMC trusts that all concerned will cooperate fully in ensuring that official channels are used for communication and that NMC's standards are upheld. NMC will not vouch for authenticity of Any Letter / Communication circulating in social media which is not on its website."

NMC had earlier extended the date for the submission of Annual Declaration Form by medical colleges to December 20, 2024. The commission has extended the deadline as some medical colleges have not yet filled the form on the portal despite three warnings. The previous deadline for the submission of online forms was December 10, 2024. Medical colleges/institutions will have to pay a penalty of Rs 20,000 (including GST) by defaulting medical colleges.