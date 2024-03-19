NMC Sets Maximum MBBS Batch Size At 150 For New Medical Colleges

The batch size will be from 50 to 150 for new medical colleges.

The National Medical Commission (NMC) is making significant changes to improve the quality of medical education in India. The focus is on a two-pronged approach: increasing the number of medical colleges and ensuring a better teacher-student ratio through reduced batch sizes.

Reduced batch sizes for improved learning:

Previously, MBBS batches were as large as 250 students, leading to overcrowded classrooms and limited practical experience. The batch size will be from 50 to 150 for new medical colleges.

According to the Under Graduate-Minimum Standards Regulations (UG-MSR) 2023, the ratio of 100 MBBS seats for every 10 lakh population in states/UTs should be followed by medical colleges.

By capping the MBBS seat count in medical colleges at just 150 and permitting only 100 seats per one million populations (10 lakh), the NMC aims to address the issue of multiple hospitals in the same area.

"As per MSR 2023 issued on August 16, 2023, colleges seeking increased number of seats cannot exceed a total of 150 MBBS students from the year 2024-25. Colleges seeking increase in seats for admission, shall have admitted batches fulfilling all the criteria for number of seats admitted for the preceding academic year and also shall be fulfilling all the requirements for increase in seat capacity," the NMC guidelines specifies.

Focus on quality and accessibility:

The NMC's reforms go beyond just numbers. The UGMSR 2023 mandates that new medical colleges must have functional hospitals with a minimum bed capacity to ensure students have access to practical training facilities. Additionally, annual renewals have been introduced to ensure colleges maintain quality standards throughout their operation.

Addressing existing challenges:

The NMC acknowledges existing issues like the imbalanced distribution of medical colleges and the need for improved clinical exposure for students.

Speaking to Education Times, Dr Aruna V Vanikar, president of the NMC's Undergraduate Medical Education Board (UGMEB), said, "We received requests from students, faculty, and medical professionals to reduce batch sizes. This move, approved by the Ministry of Health, will allow for better teacher-student interaction and enhance practical learning."

He further stated, "If colleges possess a functional hospital with faculty in all clinical departments, they can commence with just 50 seats. These hospitals should maintain a minimum capacity of 200 beds, including 20 ICU beds, and must have basic infrastructure to facilitate classes in MBBS phase I and phase II. This streamlined approach simplifies the establishment process for operational hospitals."

Dr Vanikar highlighted the problem of "several hospitals in the same area," which limits student opportunities. The Commission aims to address this through the population-based seat allocation formula.