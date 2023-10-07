NMC Releases New Syllabus For National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has announced the syllabus for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for the Undergraduate course. The syllabus has been finalised by the Under Graduate Medical Education Board (UGMEB) of the National Medical Commission. The exam for the medical entrance test is conducted under the supervision of the National Testing Agency (NTA).

In an official notification released on the website, the commission said, "It is notified to all the stakeholders especially to the aspiring candidates that the Under Graduate Medical Education Board, an autonomous body under National Medical commission has finalised the NEET (UG)-2024 syllabus. The same has been uploaded on NMC's website for the reference of the public at large. The stakeholders are advised to refer to the updated syllabus for NEET (UG)-2024 for the preparation of the study material and for preparation of NEET (UG) examinations for academic session 2024-25."

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is conducted for admission to the undergraduate medical courses in MBBS and BDS programmes. Candidates securing the required cut-off are eligible to get admission in government and private medical colleges across the country.

Meanwhile, the National testing Agency has also announced the NEET 2024 exam date. The NTA National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for UG course will be held on May 5, 2024.