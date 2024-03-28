NMC Releases New List Of Colleges That Will Start Postgraduate Medical Course

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has released a list of colleges that will be starting new postgraduate course (PG) and those will have increase intake of postgraduate seats for the new academic year.

The list includes nearly 172 colleges that will be starting postgraduate courses such as MD - Microbiology, MD/MS - Anatomy, MS - Obstetrics and Gynaecology, MD - Pharmacology, MD - Dermatology Venerology and Leprosy, MD - Anaesthesiology among others. The list also includes 37 colleges that will have increase PG medical seats in the upcoming academic year.

Candidates and stakeholders can check the complete list of the colleges on the official website of the NMC.

"It is informed that communications in respect of 209 more online applications (for starting of New PG Medical courses and Increase of seats in PG Medical courses for the Academic Year : 2024-25) have been sent through the email IDs (as mentioned in online applications) to the Medical Institutions/Colleges concerned for information and necessary action by them within the stipulated timeline," reads the notification on the official website of the institute.

NMC had earlier released the list of 154 colleges that will offer a new postgraduate course to students. The list also included around 50 colleges that will increase their PG seats in the new academic year.

NMC noted that communications in respect of 238 + 214 + 202 + 218 + 205 = 1077 online PG Medical course applications had already been sent through the email IDs (as mentioned in online applications) to the medical institutions/colleges concerned. Communications in respect of remaining applications received online will be sent in due course.