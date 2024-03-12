NMC Releases List Of Colleges That Will Start New Postgraduate Medical Course

Postgraduate Medical Courses

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has released a list of colleges that will be starting new postgraduate course (PG) or those will have increase intake of postgraduate seats for the upcoming academic year. The list includes nearly 154 colleges that will offer a new postgraduate course to students. The new courses will include MD - Immunology Haematology and Blood Transfusion, MCh Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, MD Emergency Medicine, MD Forensic Medicine among others.

Besides this, the list also includes around 50 colleges that will increase their PG seats in the new academic year.



Candidates and stakeholders can check the list of the colleges on the official website of the NMC.

The official notification by NMC read, "With reference to applications received from medical institutions to start or increase of PG medical courses/seats for the academic year 2024-25, it is informed that communications in respect of 204 online applications have been sent through the email IDs (as mentioned in online applications) to the Medical institutions/colleges concerned for information and necessary action by them within the stipulated timeline. A list containing application IDs of each of the aforesaid 204 online applications is attached with this public notice for general information."

NMC also informed that 10 medical institutions/colleges had requested for withdrawal of their applications for starting of new postgraduate medical courses and increase of seats in postgraduate medical courses for academic year 2024-25. Their requests were duly considered in the MARB and the same have been acceded to.