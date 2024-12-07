NMC Inviting Applications For Setting New Medical Colleges

The National Medical Commission (NMC) is inviting applications from eligible stakeholders for the establishment of new medical college/institution intending to offer undergraduate course and increase in the number of UG seats for 2025-26 academic year. Interested stakeholders can register on the portal by January 4, 2025.



For the academic year 2025-26, only online applications will be received including enclosures and fees. The medical college/institution applying for the applications will strictly be compliant with the NMC regulations, MSR guidelines and relevant orders, notices and circulars issued by the NMC and other authorities. The commission will not accept any offline application for the same.



Steps to register

Step 1: All applicants must first register by visiting the registration page by clicking on the below icon “ click here to proceed to registration page ”.

Step 2: Applicants will receive a unique ID with one-time password on the registered email ID.

Step 3: Sign in with unique ID. You will be required to change your password.

Step 4: Sign in with your unique ID and your new password.

Step 5: Click on “Start Application–starting of new PG course/Increase of PG seats” icon.



The Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) grants permission for the establishment of a new medical institution, or to start any postgraduate course or to increase number of seats. Following are the guidelines and procedures to fulfill the requirements of granting permission for establishment of new college (UG or PG), new PG Course and increase of admission capacity for UG and/or PG courses.



Evaluation of application

All the applications for UG and PG will be evaluated on different successive levels. This will include detailed evaluation of the parameters/supporting documents (self-attested, preferably digital signature) such as Essentiality certificate (EC), Consent of Affiliation (CoA), Application fees, Bank guarantee, relevant letters such as status of MBBS course, letter of permission, AEBAS data report, etc.



Assessment process and guidelines

The MARB determines the appropriate method of assessment and/or inspection, before granting permission to the applicant to establish a medical institution (UG or PG) or increase in the number UG/PG admissions. The assessment process would include verification of documents in digital or another form, Aadhaar-based attendance register, verification of live video feed, photographs, Hospital Management Information System {HMIS) data or physical/virtual assessment.