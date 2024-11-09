NMC Extends Deadline For Submission Of Details Of MBBS Admissions

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has extended the date for the submission of details of first year MBBS students. Colleges and institutes can submit the details of MBBS students by November 23, 2024. The previous date for the submission of information was November 8, 2024. The decision is taken as many medical colleges/institutes have not filled or partially filled the required information till November 8, 2024 through online portal of NMC.



Colleges can submit the details of MBBS admissions for academic year 2024-25 through an online system that can be accessed through commission's website [http://www.nmc.org.in].



Meanwhile, the NMC has directed medical colleges to offer admission in MBBS course for the academic year 2024-25 in accordance with the provisions of the National Medical Commission Act, 2019 and the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET). The colleges must offer admission based on selection process notified by the Graduate Medical Education Regulation 2024. While granting admission in MBBS course the medical colleges are required to ensure that the admission is in terms of the following parameters, based upon the NMC Regulations:-



(i) No admission is permissible beyond the sanctioned intake capacity.



(ii)The following eligibility criteria for different categories as per Regulations on Graduate Medical Education, 2024 should be fulfilled:



-Applicant must have completed the age of 17 years on or before the December 31 of the year of admission to the MBBS course.

-Must have passed the qualifying examination i.e.10+2.

-Must have qualified NEET-UG (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) for admission in MBBS course.

-Candidate from general category will be required to score 50th percentile or above, those from physically handicapped will be required to score 45th percentile or above and candidates from reserved {SC/ST/OBC} will need 40th percentile or above.



(iv) All admissions have to be made through common counseling as prescribed in Regulations mentioned below.

