NMC Directs Medical Colleges To Submit Annual Declaration Within Deadline

The colleges will not be able to edit the data once the application is submitted on portal.

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has issued a directive to all medical colleges holding valid Letter of Permission (LoP) for MBBS admissions to adhere to the stipulated time frame for submitting the Annual Declaration.

In an official notice, the commission emphasised that failure to furnish the requisite details/data of respective institutions on the NMC portal for annual declaration would result in the prohibition of seat allocation.

The commission underscored the significance of compliance, stating, "Submission of duly completed annual declaration form of each college on NMC Portal is mandatory for annual renewal of permission of UG-MBBS seats. No seat shall be permitted in case the college/institution fails to submit the annual declaration within the specified time period."

Colleges/institutes that have not registered their Aadhaar Enabled Biometric Attendance System (AEBAS) with NMC will encounter difficulties accessing the portal. NMC has already shared usernames and passwords with the nodal officers of concerned colleges.

Addressing colleges yet to onboard the centralised AEBAS of NMC, the commission urged them to approach the IT Division of NMC for assistance, with a self-explanatory user manual provided on the portal for guidance.

Furthermore, the commission emphasised the importance of accuracy in data submission, cautioning against any discrepancies between the shared data/details with different NMC boards. Once submitted, colleges will be unable to edit the data.

Medical colleges/institutes were notified that the requisite fee of Rs 3,54,000(including 18% GST) must be paid online through the portal's payment gateway along with the application for permission of admission of seats for UG courses for the academic year 2024-25, irrespective of prior payments.

The deadline for submitting details along with the requisite fee, including GST, on the NMC Portal is March 31, 2024.