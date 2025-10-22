NMC Approves 10,650 New MBBS Seats, But Key Regulatory Posts Remain Vacant: Chairman To NDTV

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has approved 10,650 new MBBS seats for the academic year 2025-26. NMC Chairman, Dr. Abhijat Sheth also confirmed that the commission expects an increase of around 5,000 Postgraduate seats taking the total to nearly 67,000 nationwide.

With the addition of the new seats, the total MBBS seat count has risen to 1,37,600 for the current academic session, including seats at Institutes of National Importance (INIs) such as AIIMS, NIPERs.

India's total number of medical institutions has also risen to 816, with 41 medical colleges being added. Dr. Sheth added that 170 applications were received for expanding undergraduate (UG) capacity, of which 41 were from government colleges and 129 from private institutions and finally, the NMC approved 10,650 MBBS seats.

The NMC has also received over 3,500 applications for new and renewed PG seats. “The overall rise in both undergraduate and postgraduate capacity this year will be close to 15,000 seats,” Dr Sheth told NDTV, describing the move as “a crucial development in addressing India's growing demand for medical professionals.”

The approval and counselling process has seen some delays, Dr Sheth assured that “all procedures will be completed within the prescribed timelines.”

The NMC will soon release a blueprint detailing the schedule for accreditation, examinations, and seat matrix approvals for the next academic year. The portal for 2025-26 applications is expected to open in early November.

While seats are being increased across medical colleges, the issue of vacancies within the country's top medical education regulator persists.

All five positions in the Undergraduate Medical Education Board (UGMEB) are unfilled, while the Postgraduate Medical Education Board (PGMEB) has only its president, Dr Vijay Oza, in place. The remaining positions in the board are yet to be appointed. Similar vacancies persist in the Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) and the Ethics and Medical Registration Board (EMRB).

The UGMEB, responsible for setting education standards, developing curricula and recognising medical qualifications, is currently non-functional. Of the 33 sanctioned member posts under the NMC, more than half are vacant, prompting concerns over the regulator's capacity to fulfil its mandate effectively.

A recent Review Medical System (RMS) survey, by the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) found that 55.2 per cent of medical staff faced shortages in manpower, directly affecting quality of education.

FAIMA believes that the continued absence of board members could slow down key decisions, undermine regulatory oversight, and delay the accreditation of medical institutions.

NMC Chairman Dr Abhijat Chandrakant Sheth acknowledged the issue, telling NDTV, “I admit there's a delay, but at the moment we are coping with our functioning fine. The matter pertains to the government, and they are working on filling up the vacancies.”

He added that the process will be accelerated after Diwali and assured that the commission will be better organised next year. “It is being ensured that all functions of the Boards are carried out smoothly by the existing appointees and officers of the Commission,” Dr Sheth told NDTV.

Dr Sheth also noted that this year marked the first time in recent years that all appeals against the MARB decisions were resolved without court intervention.

The commission is also working on integrating clinical research into mainstream medical education. “We are in discussions with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to build a strong framework for clinical research within the medical curriculum,” Dr Sheth said.

The expansion aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Independence Day 2024 pledge to add 75,000 new medical seats over five years, aimed at strengthening healthcare education and access across the country.