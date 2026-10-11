NMAT 2026 Registration Deadline Extended To October 25; Check Exam Dates

NMAT 2026 Registration: The NMAT 2026 registration deadline has been extended to October 25, 2026, giving candidates additional time to complete the application process. According to the latest schedule, registration and exam scheduling will remain open until October 25. The examination delivery window will begin on November 2 and continue until December 20, 2026. Candidates planning to appear for the NMAT exam should complete their registration and schedule their test within the specified timeline. Applicants are advised to check the official NMAT website for registration instructions, eligibility requirements, fees and other examination-related updates before submitting their applications.

NMAT 2026 Important Dates

Candidates should note the following dates for the NMAT 2026 examination:

Registration start date: August 20, 2026

August 20, 2026 Registration last date: October 25, 2026

October 25, 2026 Exam scheduling start date: August 20, 2026

August 20, 2026 Exam scheduling last date: October 25, 2026

October 25, 2026 Exam delivery start date: November 2, 2026

November 2, 2026 Exam delivery end date: December 20, 2026

Candidates must complete both registration and exam scheduling within the announced deadline. The examination delivery window indicates the period during which candidates can take the test, subject to available slots and the official scheduling rules.

How To Apply For NMAT 2026?

Visit the official NMAT website at nmat.nmims.edu.

Create an account using the required personal and contact details.

Complete the online application form with accurate academic and personal information.

Upload the required documents, if requested.

Pay the applicable registration fee through the available payment options.

Log in to the candidate portal and complete exam scheduling by October 25, 2026.

Select an available test date and slot according to the official instructions.

Review the application and scheduling details, and save the confirmation for future reference.

Candidates should regularly check the official website for updates regarding test slots, admit cards and other examination instructions. Completing registration alone may not secure a test slot, so applicants should ensure that the scheduling process is also completed before the deadline.