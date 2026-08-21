Niti Aayog Flags India's Graduate Job Mismatch: Only 8.25% Work In Field

India has more graduates entering the workforce, but many are still struggling to find jobs related to what they studied. A Niti Aayog paper, Reimagining Skilling for Viksit Bharat@2047, says only 8.25% of graduates are employed in roles that match their qualifications. The report highlights a wider gap between education and the skills needed at work. Many students complete their degrees but lack practical experience, industry exposure and job-ready skills. It says India needs to move beyond focusing only on degrees and create flexible learning and training pathways that help students build skills and find better employment opportunities.

Niti Aayog Highlights Gap Between Degrees And Jobs

The Niti Aayog paper describes a fundamental disconnect between what students learn and what employers require. It notes that generic degree programmes such as BA, BCom and BSc often have weak links with employment, while students may need additional workplace skills to secure even entry-level jobs.

The scale of the issue is significant. Of around 3.4 crore students enrolled in undergraduate programmes, nearly 1.13 crore are pursuing BA, while enrolment across BA, BSc and BCom exceeds two crore. According to the report, many students pursue such degrees partly because they provide eligibility for government recruitment.

The report also points to gaps in practical exposure and job preparation. Around 80% of learners cite lack of practical experience and industry exposure as a major gap, while students also report concerns around skills and interview preparation.

The findings come amid growing concerns over intense competition for government jobs. According to the information cited in the report, 1.86 crore applications were received for around 55,000 posts between November 2024 and July 2025.

Niti Aayog Calls For Skills-First Education

The report argues that India's education and skilling systems need stronger connections with employers. It recommends greater integration of vocational education in schools, stronger industry participation in higher education, outcome-linked skilling programmes and wider access to apprenticeships.

Niti Aayog also proposes a "Reimagined Skilling Architecture" built around five core reforms: skill integration in schools, stronger public-private partnerships in technical and higher education, outcome-linked industry-backed programmes, apprenticeships for all, and better guidance and perception building.

The paper further recommends system-level changes such as a Digital Skills Passport, outcome-based financing, operationalisation of the National Credit Framework (NCrF), and skills-first policies and infrastructure.

The proposed approach aims to make learning more flexible and portable, allowing students and workers to build skills across education, training and employment. Apprenticeships and industry-linked programmes are expected to play a key role in providing practical experience and improving job readiness.

With India's working-age population continuing to expand, the report argues that simply increasing the number of graduates will not be enough. The larger challenge is ensuring that degrees translate into usable skills, meaningful employment and pathways that match the needs of both learners and employers.