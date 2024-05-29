NIT Uttarakhand Hiring Director, Salary Rs 2.10 Lakh

The Ministry of Education has released a notification regarding the appointment of Director at National Institute of Technology (NIT), Uttarakhand. As per the official notice, "The director, being the academic as well as administrative head, is expected to be a visionary with proven leadership qualities, administrative capabilities as well as teaching and research credentials. The candidate should be an eminent person in his/her field of specialisation with an outstanding academic record throughout."

Eligibility

In order to become eligible for the post, candidate must have a PhD with first class degree at Bachelor's and Master's level in Engineering / Technology. The applicant must also have 15 years' experience in Teaching / Industry / Research out of which 10 years should be at the level of Professor or above in a reputed educational institute, industry, research organisations.

The candidate must not be more than 65 years of age as on the closing date of receipt of applications of this advertisement.

Advertisement

Salary

The post is entitled for a pay of Rs 2,10,000 per month with special allowance of Rs 11,250 and other usual allowances.

Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the Ministry of Education for detailed information. The deadline to fill the application form is June 26, 2024. The applications can be filled by 12 am on the last date.

NIT Uttarakhand is Centrally Funded Technical Autonomous Institute of the Ministry of Education, Government of India functioning in the country as an ‘Institution of National Importance' governed by the National Institutes of Technology, Science Education and Research (NITSER) Act, 2007 (29 of 2007).