NIT Rourkela Invites Applications For Adhoc Faculty, Salary Rs 8.50 Lakh

National Institute of Technology (NIT), Rourkela

National Institute of Technology (NIT), Rourkela has invited applications for the position of Adhoc Faculty at the institute. Candidates having excellent academic background with the required degree can apply for the post by December 8, 2023.

The selection process for the role will be based on walk-in-interview. The candidates are first required to send their detailed resumes along with application letter to the School of Management at NIT Rourkela 10 days before the interview date by email.

The period of engagement for the job will begin from January 2024 and will continue till June 2024. The duration of the period may further extend based on performance of the student and requirement of the department.

Candidates having PhD in Mathematics with first class MBA or equivalent degree from a reputed institute/ university are eligible to apply. In case, a suitable candidate with PhD is not available, candidates having first class MBA or equivalent degree and having adequate industry and academic experience can also be considered.

The job role is entitled for a salary of Rs 70,900 per month for candidates having a PhD degree. While candidates not having PhD degree will be entitled for a salary of Rs 57,700 per month.