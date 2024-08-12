India's Top 10 Management Colleges Based On NIRF Rankings 2024

NIRF Rankings 2024: The Education Ministry released the India Rankings 2024 on Monday as part of the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF). This year's rankings include a broader range of institutions across various disciplines, with significant updates in the Management and Pharmacy categories, where the number of ranked institutions expanded from 75 to 100 each. Similarly, disciplines like Architecture & Planning, Law, Medical, Dental, Research Institutions, and Agriculture & Allied Sectors now feature 40 to 50 ranked institutions.

IIM Ahmedabad has been ranked the best management institute for the fifth consecutive year, with IIM Bangalore and IIM Kozhikode securing second and third places, respectively.

NIRF Rankings: Top 10 Management Colleges In India

Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad

Indian Institute of Management Bangalore

Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode

Indian Institute of Technology Delhi

Indian Institute of Management Calcutta

Indian Institute of Management Mumbai

Indian Institute of Management Lucknow

Indian Institute of Management Indore

XLRI - Xavier School of Management

Indian Institute of Technology Bombay

The newly introduced categories in 2024 include 50 state public universities, with an additional 50 in the rank band of 51-100. However, only three institutions are ranked in the open universities and skill universities categories. For innovation institutions, 10 institutions are ranked, along with an additional 40 in rank bands of 11-50.

The NIRF Team employs triangulation methods to identify and correct data issues, consulting with institutions to maintain data integrity. This focus on accuracy has minimized data inflation, enabling the NIRF Team to refine ranking parameters and metrics. Third-party sources like Scopus, Web of Science, and Derwent Innovation provide additional data on publications, citations, and patents, which are shared with institutions for transparency.

The ranking framework evaluates institutions based on five key parameters: Teaching, Learning, and Resources (TLR), Research and Professional Practice (RP), Graduation Outcome (GO), Outreach and Inclusivity (OI), and Perception (PR). Publicly funded institutions, including CFTIs and centrally funded universities, continue to dominate the top ranks across most categories, but state and privately funded institutions also feature prominently in the top 100 across various domains.