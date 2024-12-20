NIOS Invites Applications From CBSE Schools For April/May Exam Centres

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released a notification for CBSE affiliated schools for extending their support in conducting NIOS exams in April/May 2025. Schools that wish to conduct NIOS exams may submit their consent for holding the public exam by January 2, 2025. NIOS conducts public exams twice a year for Class 10, 12 and vocational courses.



An official notification by the CBSE reads, "It is to inform that NIOS, Department of School Education, Ministry of Education (MoE), Govt. of India conducts public examinations twice a year i.e. in April-May and October-November for Secondary (10th) and Sr. Secondary (12th) and vocational courses. Every year, NIOS uses the services and infrastructure of schools affiliated to CBSE for conduct of its examinations. The next public examinations of NIOS are scheduled to commence in the month of April-2025. Request you to kindly extend your cooperation and convey your consent for the conduct of public examinations April/May-2025 On NIOS Portal."

NIOS is the largest open and distance education system catering to the needs of most disadvantageous section of the society, the notification mentions.

Formerly known as the National Open School (NOS), the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) was established in November 1989 as an autonomous organization under the Ministry of Education (MOE), Government of India, in accordance with the National Policy on Education (1986).

NIOS offers a range of vocational, life-enrichment, and community-oriented courses in addition to general and academic courses at the secondary and senior secondary levels. It also provides elementary-level courses through its Open Basic Education Programmes (OBE).