NIOS Class 10,12 Result Declared For October, November 2025 Exams, Download Directly Here

NIOS Class 10, 12 Result: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has announced the Class 10 and 12 result for the examinations held between October and November, 2025. Students who appeared for the exams can check and download their score card on the official website results.nios.ac.in. The exams were held from October 14 to November 18 in a single shift - from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

NIOS October-November Exams 2025: How To Download Result?

Visit the official website results.nios.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on "Check Result" under "Public Examination Result For Secondary and Senior Secondary Examination".

Enter your Enrollment number and click on "Submit" button.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save your result for future reference.

Apply For Re-Checking or Re-Evaluation

Students can apply for re-checking or re-evaluation of their results through the official website. For the public examination, the fee is Rs 400 per subject for re-checking and Rs 1,000 per subject for re-evaluation.

Candidates who appeared for the on-demand examination and wish to apply for re-checking or re-evaluation will need to pay Rs 400 per subject for re-checking and Rs 1,200 per subject for re-evaluation.

Students must submit applications for result correction within 30 days of the result announcement.

Those who have passed the examination will receive a marksheet, either through their accredited institution or the NIOS regional centre will send the marksheet through post to their address.