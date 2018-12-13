National Institute Of Open Schooling (NIOS) Releases Hall Tickets For D.El.Ed. Exam

NIOS Hall Ticket 2018 For DElEd Exam: Know How To Download

National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released hall ticket for the Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed.) exam which is scheduled to be held on December 20-21. D.El.Ed is the training program for untrained in-service teachers conducted by NIOS. It was launched in October 2017 after the Parliament passed an amendment in the RTE bill. It is expected that by March 2019, all the untrained teachers will complete the course. A large number of un-trained in-service elementary teachers have enrolled and pursuing the D.El.Ed. Programme through NIOS. Candidates can download their admit card using their enrollment number and date of birth.

Download Hall Ticket

In December, NIOS will conduct the 3rd edition of the exam for two subjects: Understanding Children in Inclusive Context (506), Community and Elementary Education (507). The exam will be held in the afternoon session (2pm to 5 pm).

'The result of examinations is likely to be declared in 8 to 10 weeks after the last date of examination. No queries about the actual date of declaration of results will be entertained. The result will also be available on the NIOS website www.nios.ac.in soon after its declaration,' said an official statement from NIOS.

'Copy of the relevant portion of the result will be provided to the Accredited Vocational Institutions immediately after the declaration of results. The Marks Statements and the Passing Certificates of the candidates will be made available through the concerned AVI,' it added further.

The results for the second D.El.Ed exam was released a week before.

Click here for more Education News