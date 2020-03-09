NIOS Declares D.El.Ed. Supplementary Exam Result

The exam was held in January. The NIOS helms the exam for in-service untrained teachers.

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the D.El.Ed supplementary exam result. The exam was held in January. Candidates who had not cleared the D.El.Ed. exams held earlier were given a one-time chance to clear the exam through this supplementary exam. The NIOS helms the exam for in-service untrained teachers.

Check NIOS D.El.Ed. Result

With this exam, the Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed.) course, which was started by the Ministry of Human Resources Development (MHRD) to train the untrained in-service teachers, has come to an end.

The D.El.Ed programme was started on October 2, 2017 to provide training and Diploma to untrained in-service teachers, teaching in various primary and upper primary government, government-aided and private unaided schools across the country, who have joined on or before August 10, 2017. This ambitious project was undertaken by MHRD to train 11 lakh teachers by March 31, 2019.

Considering the huge number of untrained teachers in the country, it was not possible to impart classroom training to them. Therefore the MHRD decided to opt for open and distance mode of teaching for which National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) was roped in. The exam is therefore referred to as NIOS D.El.Ed programme.

