NIOS D.El.Ed. Registered Teachers: Here Is How To Do Cancellation Of Admission, Correction

Teachers Registered in the NIOS D.El.Ed. programme can now send emails along with relevant information for cancellation of admission, refund of fee (for multiple payment) and correction of details.

Education | | Updated: November 28, 2017 22:14 IST
New Delhi:  Teachers Registered in the NIOS D.El.Ed. programme can now send emails along with relevant information for cancellation of admission, refund of fee (for multiple payment) and correction of details. Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed or DElEd) programme is designed by National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) on the initiative of Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), Government of India for the untrained in-service teachers at elementary level. 

About 12 Lakhs untrained in-service teachers have registered with NIOS for D.EI.Ed course all over India.
 

NIOS D.El.Ed.: Here Is How To Do Cancellation Of Admission, Correction

 
"Teachers Registered in the #NIOS D.El.Ed. Program can send mail along with relevant details for Cancellation of Admission/ Refund of fee (for multiple payment) and correction of Name, Father Name, Mother Name in Record (sic)," tweeted NIOS.
 
According to NIOS, for cancellation of admission send a mail to dledcancel@nios.ac.ir.

If the NIOS D.El.Ed. teachers want to do correction (of Name, Father Name, Mother Name only) they may send the mail to dledcorr@nios.ac.in.

NIOS has also made facilities for refund (if payment is made more than once). If any candidate want to apply for refund, they may send the mail to refund@nios.ac.in.

The identity cards of the D.El.Ed. registered teachers verified by principals were made available on the official website of NIOS D.El.Ed recently. The identity cards can be accessed from the NIOS D.El.Ed. portal using the teacher login details.

