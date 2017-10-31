NIOS D.El.Ed Bridge Course; Online Registration Till 30 November National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) Certificate in Professional Development Programme for Elementary Teachers (PDPET) online registration will close on 30 November 2017.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT NIOS D.El.Ed Bridge Course; Online Registration Till 30 November New Delhi: National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) Certificate in Professional Development Programme for Elementary Teachers (PDPET) online registration will close on 30 November 2017. Otherwise known as Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) Bridge Course for teachers, online application must be submitted at the official website of NIOS at nios.ac.in. A teacher with B.Ed degree from an institute approved by NCTE and in service as elementary teacher teaching classes 1-5 are eligible to apply. The duration of the course is 6 months. Details can be found at dledbr.nios.ac.in.



'The minimum qualification required for admission in D.El.Ed. (ODL) 6 months Bridge Course (PDPET)for in-service teachers is B.Ed. from institution approved by NCTE and Course Fee is Rs. 5000/- and Examination Fee Rs. 250/- per Paper,' says the registration portal.



There Will Be No Untrained Teacher By March 2019: Union Minister Upendra Kushwaha



Candidates can register using the email or mobile number and password.The examination will be held in last week of July 2018 and teaching and learning process will be held from 1 January-30 June 2018.



Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) programme by NIOS is aimed at enabling the target group - untrained teachers appointed before August 10, 2017 - to develop them in skills, competencies, attitudes and understanding to make teaching and learning more effective.



D.El.Ed programme is a specifically designed package for inservice untrained teachers working in primary/ upper primary schools of different states of the country developed by the Academic Department, NIOS on the initiative of Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), Govt. of India, keeping in view the NCF 2005, RTE 2009 and NCFTE 2010. The Programme aims at enabling the target group to develop in them skills, competencies, attitudes and understanding to make teaching and learning more effective.



Untrained Teachers Get Two Years To Qualify NIOS D.El.Ed Or B.El.Ed



Click here for more Education News



National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) Certificate in Professional Development Programme for Elementary Teachers (PDPET) online registration will close on 30 November 2017. Otherwise known as Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) Bridge Course for teachers, online application must be submitted at the official website of NIOS at nios.ac.in. A teacher with B.Ed degree from an institute approved by NCTE and in service as elementary teacher teaching classes 1-5 are eligible to apply. The duration of the course is 6 months. Details can be found at dledbr.nios.ac.in.'The minimum qualification required for admission in D.El.Ed. (ODL) 6 months Bridge Course (PDPET)for in-service teachers is B.Ed. from institution approved by NCTE and Course Fee is Rs. 5000/- and Examination Fee Rs. 250/- per Paper,' says the registration portal.Candidates can register using the email or mobile number and password.The examination will be held in last week of July 2018 and teaching and learning process will be held from 1 January-30 June 2018.Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) programme by NIOS is aimed at enabling the target group - untrained teachers appointed before August 10, 2017 - to develop them in skills, competencies, attitudes and understanding to make teaching and learning more effective. NIOS D.El.Ed For Untrained Teachers: How To Access Swayam Study Material D.El.Ed programme is a specifically designed package for inservice untrained teachers working in primary/ upper primary schools of different states of the country developed by the Academic Department, NIOS on the initiative of Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), Govt. of India, keeping in view the NCF 2005, RTE 2009 and NCFTE 2010. The Programme aims at enabling the target group to develop in them skills, competencies, attitudes and understanding to make teaching and learning more effective.