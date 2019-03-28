NIOS D.El.Ed. 3rd Exam Result For West Bengal Released

NIOS has released D.El.Ed. 3rd exam result for West Bengal students

National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the result for the 3rd D.El.Ed Examination which was re-conducted on February 3 and February 17, 2019 in West Bengal. The result has been declared on the official website as per the order of Calcutta High Court. Students would need their enrolment number and date of birth to check their result. The 3rd D.El.Ed. exam was conducted for paper code 506 and 507.

NIOS 3rd D.El.Ed. exam result for West Bengal: How to check?

Step one: Go to official NIOS website: http://dled.nios.ac.in/.

Step two: Click on the result link for 3rd D.El.Ed. exam on the home page.

Step three: Enter your enrolment number and date of birth.

Step four: Submit and view your result.

NIOS D.El.Ed. 3rd Exam Result Direct Link

Meanwhile, National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released hall tickets for the Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) supplementary exam for course 501-505. The supplementary examination for courses 501-505 will begin on March 26, 2019.

Candidates should carry the id card issued by NIOS and the print out of the hall ticket/intimation card without which the candidates will not be allowed to enter into the exam hall.

Apart from the id card and the hall ticket, candidates should carry one valid photo id proof issued by the government to enter into the exam hall.

Click here for more Education News

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.