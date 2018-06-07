NIOS D.El.Ed 2nd Year Registration: Fee Payment Process Begins @ Dled.nios.ac.in; Check Details Here NIOS D.El.Ed fee payment process for the second year registration has started on the official website of the exam.

The fee payment should be done through the official website, www.dled.nios.ac.in.

Online submission of 2nd Year Registration Fees is compulsory for all D.El.Ed. Teacher Trainees. For registering and submitting fees Visit https://t.co/BeZrtwSyOxpic.twitter.com/AfctMJ4Yjw - NIOS (@niostwit) June 7, 2018

There were a total of 3186 examination centres across the country and 12,62,044 learners have been enrolled for the Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) programme.



The

NIOS D.El.Ed 2nd Year Registration: How to pay your fee

The NIOS DElEd candidates may follow the steps given here to make the fee payment:



Step 1 : Go to the official website of NIOS D.El.Ed, dled.nios.ac.in.



Step 2 : On the homepage, enter your enrolment number of D.El.Ed



Step 3 : After entering the enrolment number, click on the submit button to move further



Step 4 : After that Click on Submit button, you will be redirected to make the online payment



Step 5 : If Payment is successful then you will get the message, payment is successful, if you want you can take the print out of the same



Step 6 : At any time if you want to see the status whether the payment is made or not then just provide the enrolment no and the Status of the Application will be visible on the Screen



According to NIOS, if the Payment is debited from the account and Status has not changed from Payment Not Made to Payment Completed, the candidates should not make another payment but wait for 1 Hour, the payment will be updated and they may check the status by providing the enrolment number.



The NIOS, formerly known as the National Open School, was established in 1989 as an autonomous organisation by Union Human Resource Development ministry.



The D.El.Ed programme is a specifically designed package for in-service untrained teachers working in primary or upper primary schools of different states of the country.



Under the Right to Education Act, it has become mandatory for every teachers to gain professional capability and around 14 lakh untrained teachers across the country would have to clear the D.El.Ed programme by March 2019, failing which they might lose their jobs.







