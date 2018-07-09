NIOS D.El.Ed 2nd Year Registration: Fee Payment Date Extended Till July 16 @Dled.nios.ac.in

NIOS D.El.Ed 2nd Year Registration: Fee Payment Date Extended

Bringing relief to the candidates rushing to pay their 2nd year fee for D.El.Ed program, NIOS has extended the deadline for fee payment. Now, 2nd year D.El.Ed. students get time till July 16, 2018 to submit their fee. Admission to second year is compulsory for all teachers of D.El.Ed. The admission link will close post July 16, 2018.

The unsuccessful or absent Teachers in the 1st Semester Examination will appear in the subsequent examination of 1st Year after due registration for Exam after declaration of the Results. Such Teachers also need to pay for 2nd Year till July 16, 2018.

How to submit D.El.Ed. 2nd year fee 2018?

Step one: Go to official NIOS D.El.Ed. website: www.dled.nios.ac.in.

Step two: Enter your enrollment number of D.El.Ed.

Step three: Click on Submit and you will be redirected to the page to make payment.

Step four: After payment of fee, take a printout of the payment page.

In case payment is debited from your account but status has not changed from 'Payment Not Made' to 'Payment Completed', do not make another payment immediately and wait for an hour. The payment status will be updated in an hour and you will be bale to check the same by logging in using your enrollment number.

Click here for more Education News