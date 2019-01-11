NIOS Cancels D.EI.Ed. December Exams Of Bengal Candidates, New Dates Here

NIOS D.EI.Ed. exam 2019: New date sheet for third exam announced for West Bengal candidates

The NIOS has released new dates for re-conduct of third D.El.Ed. exam for untrained inservice teachers in West Bengal State. The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) said in a statement that the the third NIOS D.El.Ed. exams conducted in the West Bengal in the Course Code 506 and 507 on December 20 and 21, 2018 have been cancelled.

Now according to the latest NIOS D.El.Ed schedule, the exams will be held on February 3, 2019.

NIOS D.EI.Ed. Exam 2019: New date sheet for West Bengal

506 Understanding Children in inclusive context: February 3, 2019 (9:30am to 12:30pm)

507 Community and Elementary Education: February 3, 2019 (2:00pm to 5:00pm)

The NIOS has also released a revised date sheet for the fourth NIOS D.EI.Ed. exam for untrained in-service teachers which was earlier scheduled to be held in February. The Institute has announced that, now the exam will be held in March, one month after the earlier announced schedule.

The NIOS is organizing this Diploma in Elementary Education or D.El.Ed course for teachers who are currently employed in schools but don't carry basic professional qualification for teaching. The Ministry of Human Resource Development or MHRD announced the NIOS D.El.Ed examination for untrained teachers in 2017 after bringing in an amendment to the Right to Education Act.

According to NIOS, the hall ticket in respect of the candidates registered for the third D.El.Ed. exam will be made available on NIOS website i.e. www.nios.ac.in or at http://dled.nios.ac.in one week before the conduct of the examination.

