NIOS Class 10, 12 Board Exams In April-May

NIOS Class 10, 12 board exam admit cards will be available on the official website.

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) will conduct class 10 and 12 board exams in April-May. The board exams will begin on April 2 and will continue till May 4. Practical exams will begin on March 16. The class 10, 12 board exam admit cards will be available on the official website of NIOS at nios.ac.in. "The result of examination is likely to be declared in 6 weeks after the last date of the examination. No enquiries about the actual date of declaration of result will be entertained. A copy of the relevant portion of the result will be communicated to the Accredited Institutions immediately after declaration of results and will also be available on NIOS website wwwnios.ac.in," said the NIOS.

Time Table

For overseas candidates, the exam will also begin on April 2. The practical exams for such candidates will be held from April 21 to April 30. "Since practical examinations are being conducted in small batches, students / candidate are advised to contact the Centre Superintendent/ Coordinator of the Accredited Institutes well in advance of the commencement of the practical exam to know specified dates as well as batch allotted to them," the NIOS said in an official notification.

