Nine Karnataka Students Selected As Part Of Indian Team For World Skills Competition

The Karnataka Skill Development Corporation (KSDC) has selected nine students to represent India at the 47th World Skills Competition in Lyon, France, officials said on Wednesday.

These individuals met with Minister for Medical Education and Skill Development Sharan Prakash Patil before embarking on their journey to France, they said.

"Patil extended his best wishes to the students, encouraging them to seize this opportunity and bring glory to both the state and the nation by demonstrating their skills and winning medals. The selected students are currently pursuing ITI, Diploma, and Engineering courses in various regions across Karnataka," a statement shared by the minister's office said.

The National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) organises the India Skills competition to identify and train candidates who will represent India at the World Skills Competition. Karnataka secured the second position at the national level during the India Skills competition held in New Delhi from May 15 to 19, 2024, it stated.

The World Skills Competition, often referred to as the Olympics of vocational skills, is the world's largest event dedicated to vocational education and skill excellence. To be held from September 10 to 15, 2024, in Lyon, France, the competition will see more than 1,000 young participants under the age of 22 compete in over 61 skill categories, the statement added.

