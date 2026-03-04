NIMCET 2026 Registration Begins For MCA Admission, Here's Direct Link To Apply

NIMCET 2026: National Institute of Technology (NIT), Tiruchirappalli has opened applications for the NIT Common Entrance Test (NIMCET) 2026 for admission to the Master of Computer Applications (MCA) programme. Eligible candidates can apply online at nimcet.admissions.nic.in.

According to the schedule, the deadline to submit the application form is May 1, 5 pm. The entrance examination will be conducted on June 6 in a single shift from 2 pm to 4 pm in computer-based test (CBT) mode.

Administering Institute And Participating Colleges

For the 2026-27 academic session, NIMCET will be administered by the National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli. The entrance test facilitates admission to the MCA programmes offered at 11 National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and two Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs).

The MCA programme is available at the following institutes:

National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli

National Institute of Technology Agartala

National Institute of Technology Bhopal

National Institute of Technology Jamshedpur

Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology Allahabad

National Institute of Technology Patna

National Institute of Technology Raipur

National Institute of Technology Kurukshetra

National Institute of Technology Meghalaya

National Institute of Technology Warangal

Indian Institute of Information Technology Bhopal

Indian Institute of Information Technology Vadodara

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must hold a bachelor's degree with at least 60 per cent marks or 6.5 CGPA. Candidates belonging to SC, ST and PwD categories require a minimum of 55 per cent marks or 6.0 CGPA. Mathematics or Statistics must have been studied as one of the subjects at the graduation level. Candidates with a BE or BTech degree from a recognised university are also eligible to apply.

How To Apply

Candidates can follow these steps to complete the application process:

Visit the official portal at nimcet.admissions.nic.in

Create an account using a valid email ID and mobile number.

Log in and enter personal, academic and contact details.

Choose up to three preferred examination centres in order of priority.

Submit scanned copies of a recent photograph, signature, academic records and valid photo ID.

Complete the payment through net banking, debit or credit card, or UPI as per the applicable category.

Review the form, submit it, and download the confirmation page for future reference.

Candidates are advised to check the official website regularly for further updates regarding the examination and admission process.