NIFT Entrance Examination 2024 City Slips Released, Check Exam Structure

NIFT Entrance Examination 2024: The test is scheduled to take place on February 5, 2024, in 60 cities.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the city intimation slip for the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) Entrance Examination 2024. Candidates appearing in the examination can download the city slip from the official website by using their application numbers and date of birth. The examination is scheduled to take place on February 5, 2024, in 60 cities.

The city slip provides information about the examination centre. The admit card for the examination will be issued at a later date.

Advance Intimation for Allotment of Examination City for NIFT Entrance Examination – 2024 to be held on 5th February 2024 has been hosted.

NIFT Entrance Examination 2024: Age Limits

For Bachelor's Programmes (BDes & BFTech), candidates' maximum age should be under 24 as of August 1 of the admission year. A relaxation of 5 years is applicable for SC/ST/PWD candidates.

There is no age limit for Master's Programmes (MDes, MFM, and MFTech) and PhD.



NIFT Entrance Examination 2024 Structure



The National Institute of Fashion Technology Entrance Examination (NIFTEE) is conducted by the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) and comprises two modes of examination: the computer-based General Ability Test (GAT) and the paper-based Creative Ability Test (CAT). Successful completion of this test allows eligible candidates to apply for various undergraduate and postgraduate courses (BDes/BFTech/MDes/MFM/MFTech) offered across NIFT campuses.

For BDes programs, applicants must undergo an entrance examination involving both the Creative Ability Test (CAT) and the General Ability Test (GAT). Shortlisted candidates from the exam are then required to participate in a Situation Test and a Personal Interview (PI).

Candidates applying for the BFTech program only need to take the General Ability Test (GAT). Those aiming for the MDes programme must undertake both CAT and GAT. As for the MFM and MFTech programs, candidates are only required to appear for the GAT and a subsequent personal interview.

Undergraduate (UG) & Postgraduate (PG) Program Syllabus and Structure of Written Examinations

In the written examinations for both UG and PG Design Programs, the syllabus and structure are outlined as follows:

General Ability Test (GAT)

Programmes: BDes, MDes

Paper Name: GAT

Language of Written Test: English/Hindi

Test Duration (Minutes): 120

Sections:

Communication Ability: UG - 25 questions, PG - 30 questions

English Comprehension: UG - 25 questions, PG - 30 questions

Quantitative Ability: UG - 20 questions, PG - 20 questions

Analytical Ability: UG - 15 questions, PG - 25 questions

General Knowledge and Current Affairs: UG - 15 questions, PG - 15 questions

Total Questions: UG - 100, PG - 120

This structure encompasses the comprehensive examination components for both undergraduate and postgraduate design programmes, evaluating candidates across various aspects such as communication ability, comprehension, quantitative skills, analytical ability, and general knowledge.