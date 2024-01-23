NIFT Entrance Examination 2024 City Slips Released, Check Exam Structure

New Delhi:
NIFT Entrance Examination 2024: The test is scheduled to take place on February 5, 2024, in 60 cities.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the city intimation slip for the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) Entrance Examination 2024. Candidates appearing in the examination can download the city slip from the official website by using their application numbers and date of birth. The examination is scheduled to take place on February 5, 2024, in 60 cities.
The city slip provides information about the examination centre. The admit card for the examination will be issued at a later date.
NIFT Entrance Examination 2024: Age Limits
For Bachelor's Programmes (BDes & BFTech), candidates' maximum age should be under 24 as of August 1 of the admission year. A relaxation of 5 years is applicable for SC/ST/PWD candidates.
There is no age limit for Master's Programmes (MDes, MFM, and MFTech) and PhD.
Direct link to download city intimation slip
NIFT Entrance Examination 2024 Structure
The National Institute of Fashion Technology Entrance Examination (NIFTEE) is conducted by the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) and comprises two modes of examination: the computer-based General Ability Test (GAT) and the paper-based Creative Ability Test (CAT). Successful completion of this test allows eligible candidates to apply for various undergraduate and postgraduate courses (BDes/BFTech/MDes/MFM/MFTech) offered across NIFT campuses.
For BDes programs, applicants must undergo an entrance examination involving both the Creative Ability Test (CAT) and the General Ability Test (GAT). Shortlisted candidates from the exam are then required to participate in a Situation Test and a Personal Interview (PI).
Candidates applying for the BFTech program only need to take the General Ability Test (GAT). Those aiming for the MDes programme must undertake both CAT and GAT. As for the MFM and MFTech programs, candidates are only required to appear for the GAT and a subsequent personal interview.
Undergraduate (UG) & Postgraduate (PG) Program Syllabus and Structure of Written Examinations
In the written examinations for both UG and PG Design Programs, the syllabus and structure are outlined as follows:
General Ability Test (GAT)
Programmes: BDes, MDes
Paper Name: GAT
Language of Written Test: English/Hindi
Test Duration (Minutes): 120
Sections:
Communication Ability: UG - 25 questions, PG - 30 questions
English Comprehension: UG - 25 questions, PG - 30 questions
Quantitative Ability: UG - 20 questions, PG - 20 questions
Analytical Ability: UG - 15 questions, PG - 25 questions
General Knowledge and Current Affairs: UG - 15 questions, PG - 15 questions
Total Questions: UG - 100, PG - 120
This structure encompasses the comprehensive examination components for both undergraduate and postgraduate design programmes, evaluating candidates across various aspects such as communication ability, comprehension, quantitative skills, analytical ability, and general knowledge.