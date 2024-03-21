NIFT Entrance Exam 2024 Result Out, Check Steps To Download Scorecards

NIFT Result 2024: Interviews for the Master's Programmes are set to be held from April 1 to 6 in Delhi.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the result of the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) entrance examination 2024. Those who took the test can check their results and download scorecards by visiting the official website.

The exam was held on February 5 for various Bachelor's and Master's Programmes in 60 cities at 72 centres across the country.

The interviews for the Master's Programmes are slated to be held from April 1 to 6 in Delhi.

NIFT Result 2024: Steps To Download Scorecards

Go to the official website.

Click on the titled NIFT scorecard 2024 on the homepage.

Enter your login details and submit.

Review and download the result.

Take a printout for future use.

Provisional answer keys and the recorded responses of the candidates were hosted on the NTA website from February 17 to February 19, 2024, and challenges were invited from the candidates who appeared in the exam.

NIFT Entrance Exam 2024: Direct Link To Check The Result

"The results of BFTech programmes will be declared in the last week of April along with the final results of all other undergraduate and postgraduate programmes," the NTA stated in an official release.

Declaration of Results of National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT)-2024 Examination pic.twitter.com/ciy9hHLe0D — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) March 20, 2024



The National Institute of Fashion Technology Entrance Examination (NIFTEE) is administered by the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) and consists of two modes of examination: the computer-based General Ability Test (GAT) and the paper-based Creative Ability Test (CAT). Successful completion of this test enables eligible candidates to apply for various undergraduate and postgraduate courses (BDes/BFTech/MDes/MFM/MFTech) offered at NIFT campuses.

All prospective candidates are advised to keep visiting the NTA website for further information.