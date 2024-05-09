NIFT Entrance Exam 2024 Result For Admission To Master's Programme Out

NIFT Entrance Exam 2024 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the result of the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) entrance exam 2024 for admission to the master's programme. Individuals who took the exam can access their scorecards from the official website.

The NTA administered the NIFT exam 2024 on February 5 across 72 examination centres spanning 60 cities.

Successful candidates had to take stage 1 examinations for master's programmes, followed by an interview session in stage 2. The final stage tests for NIFT took place from April 1 to 6 in New Delhi.

The NTA stated, "The final weighted marks received by the candidates have been calculated based on the respective test weightages applicable to the applied course, as per the candidate's appearance."

The final results were determined by the scores achieved by candidates in both the written and interview rounds.

In addition to announcing the NIFT MDesign final results 2024, the testing agency also disclosed the NIFT result date 2024 for BDesign admissions.

The NIFT result 2024 for BDes and scorecards for all candidates will be available on May 13.