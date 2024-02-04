NIFT Entrance Exam 2024 Tomorrow, Check Exam Day Guidelines And Other Details

New Delhi:
NIFT Entrance Exam 2024: The test will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode across 60 cities.
The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) Entrance Exam 2024 is scheduled to take place tomorrow, February 5. The examination will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode across 60 cities. The admit cards and city slips have already been released.Candidates appearing in the examination can download their hall tickets from the official website.
NIFT Entrance Examination 2024 Structure
The National Institute of Fashion Technology Entrance Examination (NIFTEE) is administered by the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) and consists of two modes of examination: the computer-based General Ability Test (GAT) and the paper-based Creative Ability Test (CAT). Successful completion of this test enables eligible candidates to apply for various undergraduate and postgraduate courses (BDes/BFTech/MDes/MFM/MFTech) offered at NIFT campuses.
For BDes programs, applicants must undergo an entrance examination involving both the Creative Ability Test (CAT) and the General Ability Test (GAT). Shortlisted candidates from the exam are then required to participate in a Situation Test and a Personal Interview (PI).
Candidates applying for the BFTech programme only need to take the General Ability Test (GAT). Those aiming for the MDes program must undertake both CAT and GAT. As for the MFM and MFTech programmes, candidates are only required to appear for the GAT and a subsequent personal interview.
NIFT 2024: Exam Day Guidelines
- Candidates are required to carry their admit cards and a self-declaration (undertaking) downloaded from the NTA Website, filled in clearly on A4 size paper, on the day of the exam.
- They should carry a simple transparent ballpoint pen, pencil, erasers, and ruler in a transparent pouch. Candidates taking the CAT exam should also bring coloring and drawing materials. A physical question booklet with space for responses will be provided at the CAT exam center.
- An additional photograph, identical to the one uploaded on the Online Application Form, must be affixed to the attendance sheet in the examination room/hall.
- Candidates must also present one of the following authorized photo IDs (original, valid, and non-expired): College Identity Card with photograph, PAN card, Driving License, Voter ID, Passport, Aadhaar Card (with photograph), E-Aadhaar with photograph, Ration Card with photograph, or Bank Passbook with photograph.
- Those claiming relaxation under the PwBD category should bring their PwBD certificate and UDID issued by the authorized medical officer.
- Additionally, candidates may bring a personal transparent water bottle and sugar tablets/fruits (such as banana/apple/orange) if they are diabetic.