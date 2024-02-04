NIFT Entrance Exam 2024 Tomorrow, Check Exam Day Guidelines And Other Details

NIFT Entrance Exam 2024: The test will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode across 60 cities.

The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) Entrance Exam 2024 is scheduled to take place tomorrow, February 5. The examination will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode across 60 cities. The admit cards and city slips have already been released.Candidates appearing in the examination can download their hall tickets from the official website.

NIFT Entrance Examination 2024 Structure

The National Institute of Fashion Technology Entrance Examination (NIFTEE) is administered by the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) and consists of two modes of examination: the computer-based General Ability Test (GAT) and the paper-based Creative Ability Test (CAT). Successful completion of this test enables eligible candidates to apply for various undergraduate and postgraduate courses (BDes/BFTech/MDes/MFM/MFTech) offered at NIFT campuses.

For BDes programs, applicants must undergo an entrance examination involving both the Creative Ability Test (CAT) and the General Ability Test (GAT). Shortlisted candidates from the exam are then required to participate in a Situation Test and a Personal Interview (PI).

Candidates applying for the BFTech programme only need to take the General Ability Test (GAT). Those aiming for the MDes program must undertake both CAT and GAT. As for the MFM and MFTech programmes, candidates are only required to appear for the GAT and a subsequent personal interview.

NIFT 2024: Exam Day Guidelines