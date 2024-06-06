NIFT Counselling 2024: Registration Begins For Admission, Check Deadline, Other Details

NIFT Counselling 2024: The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) has commenced the application process for NIFT Counseling 2024, facilitating admission to undergraduate and postgraduate programs.

Those who have cleared the exam can register themselves on the official website for NIFT Admissions 2024. The deadline for submitting the application form and uploading documents is June 11.

"All candidates who have successfully cleared the selection process and secured a valid Common Merit Rank (CMR) as per the final result declared for NIFT Admissions- 2024, should register and fill their preferences for academic programs by 12pm (midnight) on June 11, 2024," the institute stated in an official notice.

Selected students are advised to verify their eligibility according to the guidelines outlined in the prospectus and the seat allocation rules provided on the website.

"Candidates should ensure that all the required documents to be uploaded on the portal for the program are as per the eligibility criteria as mentioned in the prospectus / admissions guidelines- 2024," it added.

The institution has also communicated that separate counseling sessions are being conducted for students who applied under the artisan category or as wards of artisans. These candidates are advised against participating in the online counseling process.

NIFT Counseling: Key Dates

A total of five rounds of counseling will be conducted. The schedule for registration and choice-filling for round 1 of counseling is as follows:

Registration and uploading of documents: June 5 to June 11 until 12 midnight

Document verification: June 5 to June 12 until 6 pm

Choice-filling and locking: June 5 to June 13

Seat allotment: June 15

Submission of willingness and payment of admission fee: June 15 to June 18

NIFT Admissions 2024: Required Documents