NIFT 2026 Registration Deadline Extended, Check Last Date Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the registration deadline for NIFTEE 2026 Stage 1 exam. Candidates can now register for the exam by January 16, 2026. With late fee of Rs 5,000, the application form can be submitted by January 17-19, 2026. Candidates will have the option to make any correction in the application form from January 20-21, 2026.

The previous deadline for registration for the exam was January 13, 2026.

The entrance test for admission to UG, PG, NLEA (Lateral Entry), Artisans Category, and PhD programmes for the 2026-27 academic session will be held on February 8, 2026 (Sunday).

According to NTA, the exam will be conducted in 102 cities across the country in both Computer-Based Test (CBT) and Pen-and-Paper Test (PBT) modes, depending on the test component.

The deadline has been extended as NTA received a large number of representations and requests from students seeking additional time for submission of the online application form for NIFT 2026.