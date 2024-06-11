NIFT 2024: National Institute of Fashion Technology 2024 Counseling Extended, Check Details

The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) has extended the registration dates of e-counseling for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. As per the new schedule, candidates can fill the application forms and upload their documents for Round- 1 by June 15, 2024. The date for document verification has been extended to June 17, by 6 pm, while the choice filling and locking can be done by June 19, 2024.

The seat allotment process will be conducted on June 21, 2024.

The correction in the application form for Round 2 can be done on June 26, 2024 by 5 pm. The document verification process will end at 8 pm on June 26, 2024. The choice filling and modifications has been set for June 27- 29, 2024. The seat allotment process will be conducted on July 1, 2024.

The correction in Application form and document verification process for Round 3 will begin on July 5. The option for choice filling and modification will be available from July 6 to 7. The seat allotment process will begin on July 9, 2024.

The Round 4 Counselling process will begin on July 13 and conclude on July 17. The complete details are available on the official website of NIFT.

The spot round counselling process will begin on July 21 and conclude on July 27, 2024.