NIC Recruitment 2026: 376 Scientific Assistant Posts Open, Apply Online

The National Informatics Centre (NIC) has invited applications for 376 Scientific Assistant posts. Candidates who meet the eligibility requirements can apply online through the official recruitment portal.

The recruitment drive is aimed at filling vacancies for Scientific Assistants in different disciplines. Candidates interested in the posts should check the detailed notification carefully before submitting their applications.

NIC Recruitment 2026: Vacancy Details

A total of 376 Scientific Assistant vacancies will be filled through the recruitment process.

The posts are available in different subject areas. Candidates should check the official notification for the discipline-wise vacancy details and confirm that their educational qualification matches the post they are applying for.

Read full detailed notice here

Who Can Apply?

Candidates who wish to apply for the Scientific Assistant posts must meet the educational qualification, age limit and other eligibility conditions mentioned in the recruitment notification.

The required qualification may vary depending on the discipline. Candidates are advised to read the official notification before filling out the application form.

How to Apply for NIC Recruitment 2026

Eligible candidates can apply online by following these steps:

Visit the official NIC recruitment website.

website. Open the recruitment section and find the Scientific Assistant recruitment link.

Register using the required details.

Fill out the online application form.

Upload the required documents and photograph.

Pay the application fee, if applicable.

Check all the details carefully before submitting the form.

Download and save a copy of the completed application form for future reference.

Candidates should keep their registration details safe until the recruitment process is completed.

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected based on the recruitment process prescribed by NIC. The selection procedure, examination pattern and other details will be available in the official notification.

Applicants are advised to regularly check the official website for updates about the application deadline, examination date, admit card and further stages of recruitment.