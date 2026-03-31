NIC Recruitment 2026: Applications Open For 243 Scientist B Posts

The National Informatics Centre (NIC) under the Minister of Electronics and Information Technology is inviting applications for Scientist B on a direct recruitment basis.

The application window, which opened on March 27, will be closed on April 24, and the cutoff date for eligibility is March 31. The schedule for document verification and the interview round will be announced on the official website.

Tentative Vacancies:

Computer Science and IT: 168

Electronics and communication: 25

Data Science and AI: 50

The number of posts may increase or decrease at the sole direction of NIC.

Download NIC recruitment for Scientist B posts

Education Qualifications:

Computer Science:

Essential: Bachelor's Degree in Engineering or Bachelor's in Technology or Department of Electronics and Accreditation of Computer Courses B-level or Associate Member of the Institute of Engineers or Graduate Institute of Electronics and Telecommunication Engineers or Master

Degree in Science (MSc) or Master Degree in Computer Application or Master Degree in Engineering / Technology (ME / M.Tech) OR Master's Degree in Philosophy (M.Phil.)

GATE: Computer Science and Information Technology (Years 2024, 2025, and 2026) Electronics and Communication and Data Science and AI.

Essential: Electronics, Electronics and Communication, Computer Sciences, Communication, Computer and Networking Security, Computer Application, Software System, Information Technology, Information Technology Management, Informatics, Computer Management, Cyber Law, Electronics and Instrumentation. (Single or in Combination)

GATE: Electronics and Communication

Engineering and Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (Yes, 2024, 2025, and 2026).

Application Fee:

For Unreserved, Other Backward Class, and Economic Weaker Section, the application fee is Rs 800 and nil for SC/ST, PwBD, and Women candidates.

To apply, candidates can visit the official website recruitment.nic.in.

Four steps to submit an application: