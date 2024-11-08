NHIDCL Partners With Technical Education Body To Offer Internship Opportunities For Students

Advertisement

Read Time: 2 mins
National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL), a CPSE under the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, Government of India, has collaborated with the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) to offer internship opportunities to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) students. The MoU was signed by Nitin Sharma, Executive Director of NHIDCL, and Dr Buddha Chandrasekhar, Chief Coordinating Officer of AICTE.

Dr Krishan Kumar, Managing Director of NHIDCL, introduced an online portal for the Internship Programme. This initiative aims to provide practical learning opportunities to undergraduate and postgraduate students across the country, particularly in the North-Eastern Region, and the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

The Memorandum of Understanding will be effective for five years. AICTE will provide technical support for the platform, while NHIDCL will oversee program-related and non-technical aspects of the initiative.

Both NHIDCL and AICTE, esteemed national organisations in their respective sectors, are committed to working together as a unified team to achieve national goals of skill development and expanding opportunities for undergraduate and postgraduate students throughout the country.

