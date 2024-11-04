NHAI Recruitment 2024: Apply For Various Posts Till Tomorrow, Salary Up To Rs 29 Lakh

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will close the application process for the positions of Head-Technical and Head-Toll Operation tomorrow. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official NHAI website at nhai.gov.in.

Annual Remuneration

The approximate annual remuneration, including vehicle benefits, is Rs 29,00,000, plus an official vehicle.

The official notification states: "Candidates are advised to fill out the application form carefully in accordance with the eligibility criteria and experience mentioned above. Please note that any subsequent clarifications regarding job profile/experience, etc., will not be entertained under any circumstances. All qualifications must have been obtained from Indian universities or institutes recognized by UGC or AICTE (as applicable), or any other relevant statutory authority in India."

Period of Contract

The initial appointment will be for a period of two (2) years, with the possibility of extension based on NHIPMPL's requirements and the candidate's performance.

Minimum Education Criteria



Candidates must possess a full-time, regular B.E./B.Tech degree in Civil Engineering from a recognised university.

Maximum Age Limit (as of the last date of application)



Candidates must not be over 55 years of age. However, for retired or superannuated government officials, the maximum age to apply is 63 years.

Experience (as of the last date of application)

Candidates must have a minimum of 20 years of post-qualification experience in government, PSUs, autonomous bodies, or private organizations within the road sector, in accordance with M/oRTH/IRC standards.

NHIPMPL reserves the right to cancel, limit, expand, modify, reopen, or change the recruitment process and to adjust the position level if necessary, without prior notice or explanation.