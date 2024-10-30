NHAI Invites Applications For Various Positions, Salary Up To Rs 29 Lakh

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has begun the application process for the positions of Head-Technical and Head-Toll Operation.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official NHAI website at nhai.gov.in. The last date to submit the application form is November 5.

The official notification states: "Candidates are advised to fill out the application form carefully in accordance with the eligibility criteria and experience mentioned above. Please note that any subsequent clarifications regarding job profile/experience, etc., will not be entertained under any circumstances. All qualifications must have been obtained from Indian universities or institutes recognized by UGC or AICTE (as applicable), or any other relevant statutory authority in India."

Annual Remuneration

The total approximate annual remuneration, including the vehicle benefit, is Rs 29,00,000 plus an official vehicle.

Period of Contract

The initial appointment will be for a period of two (2) years, with the possibility of extension based on NHIPMPL's requirements and the candidate's performance.

Minimum Education Criteria

Candidates must possess a full-time, regular B.E./B.Tech degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized university.

Maximum Age Limit (as of the last date of application)

Candidates must not be over 55 years of age. However, for retired or superannuated government officials, the maximum age to apply is 63 years.

Experience (as of the last date of application)

Candidates must have a minimum of 20 years of post-qualification experience working in Government, PSUs, Autonomous Bodies, or private organizations within the road sector, following M/oRTH/IRC standards.