Advertisement

NHAI Invites Applications For Manager Posts, No Written Test, Salary Over Rs 2 Lakh/Month

NHAI Recruitment 2024: Eligible candidates can apply until January 6 while the deadline for printing the application form is February 6.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
NHAI Invites Applications For Manager Posts, No Written Test, Salary Over Rs 2 Lakh/Month
NHAI Recruitment 2024: Applications will not be accepted or processed beyond these deadlines.

NHAI Recruitment 2025: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has announced vacancies for the post of manager. The application process has begun on the official website nhai.gov.in from 6th December 2024. Eligible candidates can apply until January 6 while the deadline for printing the application form is February 6. Applications will not be accepted or processed beyond these deadlines.

NHAI Manager Vacancy Details

NHAI, operating under the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Government of India, presents a great opportunity for securing a Group-A level position. Detailed information about the number of vacancies is available in the official notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must meet the following qualifications to apply:

Educational Qualification: 

A Bachelor's degree in Commerce, Chartered Accountant (CA), Certified Management Accountant (CMA), or MBA (Finance) from a recognised university through a regular course.

Experience: 

  • At least four years of relevant professional experience in the respective field.
  • This recruitment is on a deputation basis, and detailed eligibility conditions can be accessed in the official notification.

Age Limit And Salary

Age Limit:

The maximum age limit for applicants is 56 years.

Salary:

Selected candidates will be offered a salary under Level 11 of the pay matrix, ranging from Rs 67,700 to Rs 2,08,700 per month.

Selection Process

The recruitment process does not involve any written examination. Candidates will be selected directly based on an interview. It is mandatory for applicants to be employed in a Public Sector Undertaking (PSU), Public Sector Bank, or an equivalent department.

For more details and updates, candidates are advised to visit the official NHAI website.

Show full article
Comments

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
NHAI Recruitment 2024, NHAI Jobs 2024, NHAI Jobs
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com