NHAI Hiring For Manager Positions, Check Deadline, Key Details

NHAI Manager Recruitment 2024: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is inviting applications for manager positions, which will be filled on a deputation basis. The deadline for submitting applications is September 23. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website. The initial deputation period will be three years, with the possibility of a one-year extension upon approval from the NHAI Chairman. Any further extensions beyond the fourth year, up to a maximum of 10 years, will require approval from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, contingent on satisfactory performance.

NHAI Manager Recruitment 2024: Steps To Appy

Visit NHAI's official website: nhai.gov.in.

Click on the "Vacancy" tab and begin the application process.

You will be redirected to the NHAI portal.

Create a registration ID and password.

Provide the necessary details, including name, phone number, email ID, and (optionally) Aadhar card number.

Complete and submit the application form.

NHAI Manager Recruitment 2024: Vacancy Details

General Manager (Technical): 20 vacancies

Deputy General Manager (Technical): 20 vacancies

Manager (Technical): 20 vacancies

NHAI Manager Recruitment 2024: Instructions For Applicants

Candidates must keep the following points in mind when applying:

Once an application is submitted, it cannot be withdrawn.

Candidates selected by NHAI must accept the appointment.

If the offer is declined, the candidate will be ineligible for further appointments with NHAI for two years from the date of withdrawal.

Applicants for deputation positions must be under 56 years of age as of the application deadline. Candidates retiring within two years of the closing date should not apply.

Individuals from SC/ST, minority communities, women, and persons with benchmark disabilities (PwBD) are encouraged to apply.

PwBD applicants may apply even if the position is not reserved for them, provided it is identified as suitable. Such candidates will be considered based on general merit. Only applicants with a 40% or higher disability are eligible for reservation and other relaxations.

Eligibility will be determined based on the final application submission date.

Applicants from PSUs or public sector banks should consult NHAI circulars regarding pay structure equivalency.

Any attempt to influence the selection process will result in disqualification.

NHAI's decision regarding disputes or issues during the selection process will be final.

The retirement age for deputation appointees will be 60 years or as per their parent organisation's regulations, whichever is lower.

NHAI reserves the right to correct or withdraw any communication if mistakes are identified, even after an offer of appointment has been issued.

Any legal matters regarding the selection process will be handled by courts in Delhi.

No inquiries regarding eligibility, application status, postal delays, or test results will be entertained.

NHAI may screen applications based on objective criteria and invite shortlisted candidates for a written test or interview. The authority also reserves the right to select fewer candidates than the number of available positions, based on the Selection Committee's assessment.