New College To Be Inaugurated In Delhi University After Three Decades

Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate a new college in Delhi University's campus today by laying the foundation stone of Veer Savarkar College at Roshanpura, Najafgarh. The expansion projects in the university are taking place after nearly three decades. Before this, Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Sciences was set up in Delhi University in 1995. The projects also include Eastern Campus at Surajmal Vihar in East Delhi and Western Campus at Dwarka. These projects account for a total of Rs 600 crore.

The projects will also include the launch of CBSE's Integrated Office Complex at Dwarka, Delhi worth around Rs 300 crore. The office will include offices, auditorium, advanced data center, comprehensive water management system among others. The ecofriendly building has been constructed to high environmental standards and was designed as per Platinum Rating standards of the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC).

Talking about the projects to be launched today, the Prime Minister posted on X, "Delhi has made a mark as a hub for education, drawing students from all over India. During today's programme, will lay the foundation stone for three transformative projects worth over Rs. 600 crore. These initiatives aim to strengthen the academic infrastructure and provide world-class learning environments for students."

The inauguration event will be broadcast live.In addition the event will also witness the inauguration of 1,675 newly constructed flats for the dwellers of JJ clusters and hand over keys to eligible beneficiaries at Swabhiman Apartments in Ashok Vihar, Delhi.