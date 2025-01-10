NET Not Required For Faculty Positions? Here's What UGC Chief Has To Say

Amid widespread discussions regarding the University Grants Commission's (UGC) recent draft guidelines, which proposed making the National Eligibility Test (NET) optional for faculty positions, UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar has addressed the confusion surrounding the matter. In a video shared on the microblogging site X, the Chairman clarified that the interpretation circulating on social media, suggesting that UGC NET is no longer required, was inaccurate.

The confusion stemmed from claims suggesting that candidates with only a master's degree could now apply directly for faculty roles without the UGC-NET qualification.

➡️ As per 2025 draft regulations, if you have a PG degree (NCrF Level 6.5) with at least 55% marks (or an equivalent grade) in disciplines such as Arts, Commerce, Humanities, Education, Law, Social Sciences, Sciences, Languages, Library Science, Physical Education, Journalism &… pic.twitter.com/TdxAWRLYZq — UGC INDIA (@ugc_india) January 10, 2025

The UGC chief said, "There are talks on social media that, from now onwards, there is no need for UGC-NET. If someone has a master's degree, they can directly apply for faculty positions in higher educational institutions. That is wrong. The UGC-NET is still required if you have a master's degree in non-professional programmes. However, for professional programmes, such as Engineering and Technology, if you have a master's degree in ME or MTech, you don't need the UGC-NET qualification for appointment as an assistant professor. This is in line with the AICTE recruitment rules."

For candidates holding a master's degree in non-professional programs, such as Arts, Humanities, or Social Sciences, the UGC-NET remains a mandatory requirement for appointment as an assistant professor. However, candidates with a master's degree in professional programmes like Engineering or Technology (e.g., ME or MTech) are exempt from the NET requirement. This aligns with the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) recruitment rules.

The draft guidelines, set for 2025, outline the qualification criteria for faculty positions across various disciplines. To be eligible for an assistant professor role in subjects such as Arts, Commerce, Humanities, Law, Social Sciences, Sciences, Languages, Journalism, Management, and more, candidates must hold a postgraduate degree with at least 55% marks (or an equivalent grade) and pass the National Eligibility Test (NET), SET, or SLET.

However, in the field of Engineering and Technology, candidates with a postgraduate degree (e.g., ME or MTech) with at least 55% marks are eligible for appointment without the need for the NET qualification, per AICTE standards.

Additionally, candidates with a PhD in any discipline are exempt from the NET requirement and can be appointed as assistant professors.

For fields like Drama, Yoga, Music, Performing Arts, Visual Arts, and Traditional Indian Art Forms such as Sculpture, applicants with an undergraduate degree and professional attainments are also eligible for assistant professor roles.