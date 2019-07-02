NET Answer Key Released. What's Next?

NTA NET Answer Key: Candidates can raise objection against the answer key till July 3.

Answer key has been released for the National Eligibility Test (NET), held on June 20-26. The NET was conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on behalf of higher education regulator University Grants Commission (UGC). For the candidates, NTA has released the UGC NET answer key online. Candidates who took the exam can download it using their roll number and date of birth. Hereafter, NTA will announce the final result of NET only after considering the objections sent by candidates. The NET result is expected to be announced within July 15.

The number of candidates to qualify the NET shall be equal to 6% of the candidates appeared in both the papers of NET.

The NTA decision on the challenges shall be final and the result will be declared on the basis of final answer keys and there shall be no re-evaluation/ re-checking of NET result, the agency has stated in the official exam notice.

Candidates can also challenge the NET answer key till July 3. Candidates are required to pay online a sum of Rs. 1000 for each question challenged. The fee will be refunded if the challenge is found correct. NTA released the NET question papers and response sheet on June 28.

NET is held for determining the eligibility of candidates for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and for the post of Assistant Professor. Candidates qualifying for the award of JRF will be eligible to receive fellowship of UGC under various schemes, subject to their finding placement in universities/ IITs/ Institutions. Candidates qualifying exclusively for Assistant Professor will not be considered for the award of JRF.

