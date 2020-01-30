NEHU To Begin Japanese Language Course From July

NEHU will begin Japanese language course from July

The North Eastern Hill University (NEHU) here is starting a short-term Japanese language course from July this year, which will be funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

The short-term course will later be converted to a diploma course and those the clear it are likely to find employment with various Japan-related programmes in India, NEHU vice-chancellor said on Thursday.

"The NEHU is starting a short term Japanese language course in early July. It will further deepen the relationship between the two countries," Mr. Srivastava told PTI.

He said the expenses for the faculty will be borne by the JICA while the host university will provide accommodation to them.

The Japanese government funding agency is financing over 1000 kilometres of road and other infrastructure development projects spreading across Meghalaya, Mizoram, Manipur, Tripura, Assam and Nagaland.

A group of 22 students from the NEHU are visiting Japan from February 1 to February 9 as part of a cultural exchange programme, the vice-chancellor said.

Sixteen students drawn from all NE states including Sikkim had visited Japan last year, NEHU dean of school of economics and management, Mr. B Panda, said.

The NEHU authorities have advised the students to carry masks and sanitisers in view of the coronavirus outbreak in China.

