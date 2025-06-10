NEET UG Result 2025: Where And How To Check Once Declared

NEET UG Result 2025: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2025 results are expected to be released soon by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Students who appeared for this year's examination will be able to access their scorecards online once the results are officially declared. According to recent media reports, the results are anticipated to be announced within this week itself.

Candidates are advised to stay updated by regularly visiting the official NEET website: neet.nta.nic.in. Once the result link is activated, candidates can download their results using their application credentials.

Steps To Download NEET UG 2025 Result

To check and download your NEET UG 2025 result once it is released, follow these simple steps:

Visit the official NTA NEET website: neet.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, look for the link labeled "NEET (UG) 2025 Result" and click on it.

Enter your login credentials, such as your application number, date of birth, and security pin.

After logging in, your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download the result PDF and take a printout for future reference.

It is advisable to keep a physical copy of the result safe, as it will be required during the medical counseling and admission process.

NEET UG 2025: Examination Pattern

The NEET UG 2025 exam followed a structured pattern similar to previous years, focusing on testing candidates in three core science subjects: Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (which includes both Botany and Zoology). The examination consisted of 180 multiple-choice questions, distributed as follows:

Physics: 45 questions

Chemistry: 45 questions

Biology: 90 questions (comprising 45 questions from Botany and 45 from Zoology)

The exam was conducted in offline mode using pen and paper on OMR sheets. Candidates were given a total duration of 3 hours (180 minutes) to complete the paper.

The exam had a maximum score of 720 marks, and candidates needed to manage their time efficiently across all three sections to maximise their score.

The examination was conducted across 5,453 exam centres in 548 cities throughout India, along with 14 international locations. Over 20.8 lakh students appeared for the examination, reflecting the immense competition and national importance of this medical entrance test.

